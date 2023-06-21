BUTLER, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hidden in the depths of Watauga Lake lies what’s left of a once thriving town forced into abandonment by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

Old Butler, Tennessee was flooded in 1948 as the TVA completed the Watauga Dam.

It is the only incorporated town ever flooded by the TVA.

While people enjoy what the lake has to offer every summer, many do not know the history that rests underwater.

At the Butler Museum, located off Highway 67 in the new Butler, it has become the mission of several volunteers to preserve Old Butler’s story and legacy.

Butler Museum in Butler, TN. (WJHL Photo)

Lynn Farmer volunteers and leads tours at the museum. Her mother and great-grandmother were both Old Butler residents.

“Before, you really couldn’t find a lot of information about the people of Old Butler,” Farmer said. “We were losing that history. The museum has really helped us capture that information.”

The museum offers a wide range of artifacts that showcase what life was like in the town and tells the history of “The Town that Wouldn’t Drown.”

Joe Lipford: One of the last of his kind

A walk through the Butler Museum reveals more than just those artifacts. The museum tells the stories of the people who lived there.

Now more than seven decades since the town was flooded, only a handful of people who lived in Old Butler are still around to tell their stories.

101-year-old Joe Lipford is one of the few remaining who lived in the original town. Years after the town went underwater, Lipford is still angry his hometown was lost to the dam.

Joe Lipford recalls his memories of Old Butler. (WJHL Photo)

“That dam ruined this country here,” Lipford said. “If you knew the country, if you were going from here to Butler, and you needed a drink of water all you needed to do was just step off the side of the road.”

Lipford was born in 1921 near Old Butler in Cobbs Creek, another Watauga Valley settlement taken under by the dam.

He still carries fond memories of traversing the hills while possum hunting with his uncle.

The Lipfords ran a small family farm, as did many in the valley, on which Lipford worked tirelessly growing corn, tobacco and wheat. He left town at 18 and joined the Army. He would earn a Purple Heart in the service during World War II.

Joe Lipford and his brother-in-law in Cobbs Creek (Credit: Joleen Marsh)

“I didn’t like farming,” Lipford said. “That’s why I left home. After I was in, I wished I was back home.”

Lipford returned home in 1945 and found a town in limbo as the TVA continued its construction of the dam.

“People, they were really talking against the dam,” Lipford said. “But wasn’t nothing they could do about it.”

Historians at the Butler Museum said people in the flood plain were not allowed to sell their homes while the TVA completed the dam.

Many, including Lipford, moved their homes to different locations.

“I think everybody was down-hearted about it, but that’s the way things went,” Lipford said. “There’s many people that I knew that moved out, and I don’t know where they went.”

Everyone in town was gone by 1948 when the water started rising.

“It was a sour note for all of them,” Lipford said. “You know, the government they’re going to do whatever they want to do anyway.”

A thriving town in the mountains

Butler’s history, however, started long before Lipford’s time.

The area was originally settled in 1768 and became an incorporated town after the Civil War.

It gets its name from Roderick Butler who led the 13th Calvary for the Union Army. Despite Tennessee’s allegiance to the Confederacy in the war, Farmer said hundreds of men from the area left to serve in the Union Army in the 13th Calvary.

After the war and the town’s incorporation, the town started to grow. Churches and schools started popping up in town surrounded by small-time family farms specializing in beans, tobacco and timber.

Credit: Butler Museum

“They really worked the land,” Farmer said. “They grew everything that they needed.”

It was in 1902 when the railroad was extended to town that Old Butler flourished.

David Shepherd, president of the Butler and Watauga Historical Association, said the train brought with it economic opportunity, transforming it into a thriving town tucked away in the mountains.

Credit: Butler Museum

“It had its own police department, its own public works, its own school system, had roller skating rinks, movie theaters, grocery stores,” Shepherd said. “I mean, it was a thriving community.”

Lipford lived and worked in his youth in Cobbs Creek, but Old Butler was the place to be.

“Used to skate every Friday night,” Lipford said. “Everybody. Community.”

Old Butler was also a place to get an education. The Watauga Academy was in town, and people came from far and wide to get a quality education.

“It was a very important piece of the community,” Farmer said. “People who graduated there were really ready to go out and teach, really ready to go out and do anything. There’s a lot of really prominent people who graduated there.”

But trouble was lurking for Butler. The town’s future would be determined after a devastating flood in 1940.

Butler’s fate is sealed

Butler’s abundant water supply in the Watauga Valley would also be its downfall.

In 1940, the town was hit by a devastating flood that killed six people, destroyed homes and washed out the railroad.

“It destroyed the railroad, which was really how it connected to Elizabethton and Bristol,” Farmer said. “It was severe, and the railroad was never replaced.”

Congress approved the Watauga Dam project the next year as a means of flood control.

Over the next seven years, the people of Old Butler and the Watauga Valley lived in uncertainty.

“There was 650 families who lived in that area, and over 600 of those families had to move,” Farmer said.

Some picked up their house and moved it elsewhere, others were forced to start from scratch in other communities.

Credit: Butler Museum

But Farmer said much of the community was forced to abandon agriculture in their new locations.

“When you have 600 families trying to buy property, it’s hard to find property,” Farmer said. “It was really difficult to go back to the farming life.”

Many townspeople did not believe they got a fair deal from the TVA, Farmer said. She used the example of one of her family members.

“She went from over 20 acres to a five-acre lot to raise a garden and a little bit of tobacco as a cash crop,” Farmer said. “Very few people thought it came out well.”

By 1947, the TVA had purchased all the property, and then the waters came in 1948.

While Old Butler is gone, its legacy and history live on at the Butler Museum.

Two floors house dozens of artifacts, including some pieces recovered from Watauga Lake when it was drained in 1983. You can also tour the original W.S. Stout Store on site, laid out to look as it did in Old Butler’s heyday.

Shepherd said the museum serves as an important link to the area’s past.

“I feel like that’s truly our only legacy is our history that we can pass on to the next generation,” Shepherd said. “It’s just being lost rapidly, and I want to help preserve it.”

For Lipford, the museum brings back strong memories of the early stages of his life spent in the town.

“I’ll tell you what, it was really good to know Butler, Old Butler,” Lipford said.

You can visit the Butler Museum at 123 Selma Curtis Road in Butler.

Be sure to also check out Old Butler Days, a festival celebrating “The Town that Wouldn’t Drown,” on October 7-8 at Babe Curtis Park, adjacent to the museum.