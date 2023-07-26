KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is working to help students in the Kingsport area who are in need of backpacks and school supplies.

PEAK – Kingsport Young Professionals and Kingsport Chamber of Commerce have partnered to host a backpack drive for area students.

The goal was to help 100 students in obtaining a backpack and school supplies. The cost to equip a student with both is $25.

News Channel 11 was joined by Bob Feagins with the Kingsport Chamber on Wednesday while celebrating 70 years on the air in the Model City. While speaking with Feagins, Sara Diamond and WJHL General Manager and Vice President Paula Jackson surprised Feagins with a donation of $2,500 for the backpack drive.