ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — This year, News Channel 11 is celebrating seven decades of delivering you local news and weather. To mark this milestone, each month newscasts will be on the road to visit different communities in the viewing area.

On Wednesday, News Channel 11 will highlight the people, places, activities and history that make Rogersville a great place to live and a great place to visit.

Starting at 6 a.m., join Kelly Grosfield, Kasey Marler and Jeremy Eisenzopf at Coffee at the Kyle.

If you can’t join the morning crew, make plans to meet up with Sara Diamond, Josh Smith, Mark Reynolds and Kenny Hawkins at the historic Hale Springs Inn beginning at 4 p.m.

If you can’t join in person, be sure to catch News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities on air to celebrate the town of Rogersville.