JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — This year, News Channel 11 is celebrating seven decades of delivering you local news and weather. To mark this milestone, newscasts will be on the road each month to visit different communities in the viewing area.

On Wednesday, News Channel 11 will highlight all things Johnson City.

Starting at 6 a.m., join Kelly Grosfield, John Jenco and Jeremy Eisenzopf at Auntie Ruth’s Doughnuts and Pretzels.

If you can’t join the morning crew, make plans to meet up with Sara Diamond, Mark Reynolds, Kasey Marler and Kenny Hawkins at Yee-Haw Brewing Company downtown at 4 p.m.

Yee-Haw Brewing will be helping News Channel 11 celebrate with a pint night. For every pint of beer sold, a dollar will be donated to the local Family Justice Center.

Be sure to catch News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities in person or on-air to celebrate the milestone.