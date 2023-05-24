BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — This year, News Channel 11 is celebrating seven decades of delivering you local news and weather. To mark this milestone, each month newscasts will be on the road to visit different communities in the viewing area.

On Wednesday, News Channel 11 is highlighting the people and places that make Bristol, Tennessee a special place to live and visit.

Starting at 6 a.m. coverage will begin from Bristol Bagel & Bakery with Kelly Grosfield, Kasey Marler and Jeremy Eisenzopf throughout the morning shows.

Starting at 4 p.m. join Sara Diamond, Josh Smith, Mark Reynolds and Kenny Hawkins at the historic Paramount Performing Arts Center and Bristol Motor Speedway.

Make plans to celebrate 70 years of News Channel 11 live in Bristol, Tennessee in person or on-air throughout the day.