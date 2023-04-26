ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — This year, News Channel 11 is celebrating seven decades of delivering you local news and weather. To mark this milestone, each month newscasts will be on the road to visit different communities in the viewing area.

On Wednesday, News Channel 11 will be live from Abingdon, Virginia.

Join Kelly Grosfield, Kasey Marler and Jeremy Eisenzopf bright and early at Wolf Hills Coffee starting at 6 a.m. Guests can also pick up a ‘Rising with Eisenzopf’ to get their day started.

Starting at 4 p.m., Sara Diamond, Josh Smith, Mark Reynolds and Kenny Hawkins will launch two remote broadcasts from the historic Martha Washington Inn.

Make plans to celebrate 70 years of News Channel 11 live in Abingdon in person or on-air throughout the day.