ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – For local musician Corey Tester, music is a passion. It’s a passion he’s had since a very young age and he attributes that love of song to his grandmother.

“She gave me a cassette player with a Tim McGraw tape and it had ‘Don’t Take the Girl’ on one side and ‘Indian Outlaw’ on the other and I rewound it until it didn’t work anymore,” said Tester.

From Tim McGraw on cassette to his own guitar, he’s come a long way. He’s recorded a number of singles and now, his first music video.

“That’s really just been a life-long dream. I remember as a kid watching CMT and Alan Jackson was doing the line dance to ‘Good Times,’ that’s inspirational for sure,” said Tester.

The video for his latest song ‘Good Ole Boys’ is set in the small town of Rogersville, Tennessee, a town Tester is proud to call home.

“Rogersville in my opinion is like a really small version of Nashville there are so many artists there and songwriters that I had no idea about,” he said.

While some may not be able to find it on the map, he hopes to one day put it there. “Everybody knows Morgan Wallen is from Sneedville so there’s a glimmer of hope knowing 30 minutes down the road, he made it,” he said.

“I’ve moved away before, I’ve lived out of state and was homesick within 6 months and came back home. Rogersville is always going to be home,” said Tester.

The video is set to be released within the month. He hopes people enjoy the song and that others with a love for music also pursue their dreams just like he’s doing now.