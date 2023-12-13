JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL)- While Tennessee’s Oldest Town is considered to be a gem in itself, it’s home to another one: The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre.

“1,700 people come through this theatre every year,” said Jennifer Ross-Bernhardt, the Artistic Director for the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre (JRT). “We are currently selling out every show, and we are so thankful for that. And then with all the new actors that come into our theatre, we have new people show up all the time, new volunteers that want to participate, but I think a lot of that is our sense of community.”

The theatre group performs nine major shows a year, along with children’s musicals and classes.

“The three biggest classes we have are musical theatre classes. We start with the youngest and we work to middle school and all the way up to high school,” Ross-Bernhardt said. “We also have classes for the teeny tiny beginners. And these are all musical theatre classes. We have a couple of Broadway actors that have moved to our region and they teach adult acting classes for us as well.”

There are around 400 people who volunteer to make it all happen, from the lighting and sound to concessions and classes and of course the singing and acting.

“We have actors that drive from Abingdon for every rehearsal, for performances, it’s a long way. We have people from Bristol and Kingsport,” said Ross-Bernhardt. “We also have actors coming from Morristown to participate in our shows.”

Ross-Bernhardt is not only the artistic director; she also directs, sings and acts in the shows. She said there’s a common theme that makes the JRT so special.

“We don’t do a lot of serious drama or sad plays. We have found that in our area, in our community people mostly appreciate the happy, uplifting musicals that have them leaving our theatre with their spirits lifted,” she said.

At present, the group is performing the 1940s USA Christmas Show. It’s performed each season either in the summer or Christmas. It is sold out, but the group will begin performing Dearly Beloved starting Jan. 19.

You can purchase tickets on the JRT website. The ‘Friends of JRT’ Facebook group is another way you can find out how to get involved.