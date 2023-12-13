JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Marti Glaskow’s store Noelle was bustling with activity as she greeted her guests.

She’s owned the store for nearly 20 years but beyond the gifts and seasonal decor it’s the personal interaction that keeps her going, like running into a guest from across the pond

“We have people who come from all over. Even the world, not just the United States and they want to visit this historically beautiful, charming town,” Glaskow said.

Noelle is one of the dozens of storefronts and shops that entertain hundreds of thousands of guests each year.

“People come to downtown Jonesborough and they know it’s the oldest town in Tennessee and the storytelling capital of the world, but I think when they step in downtown and they walk across the street they really feel that 18th-century charm,” Director of Tourism Cameo Waters said.

And after you work up an appetite, there are several quaint eateries to cap off the visit.

“We have everything from Tex Mex to Main Street Cafe, which is a big tradition in Jonesborough, then we have the new Opossum’s Tail,” Waters said.

To complement the downtown area, Jonesborough has nine parks throughout the town from neighborhood parks to green spaces for families to enjoy.

“It adds to quality of life, I really think so,” Park Supervisor Matt Townsend said.

Lincoln Park is the newest park, filled with fun and activities for all ages.

“A little bit for everybody,” Townsend said. “We do have our pickleball court. We’ve got bocce ball, shuffleboard. We’ve got areas that you can put on plays like in this amphitheater and then we have our master gardeners which have a raised garden bed.”

The largest park in Jonesborough is Persimmon Ridge Park, complete with ball fields, a frisbee golf course, hiking trails, and in the summertime the 7-acre Wetlands Water Park.

“Down on this end of the area it’s just kind of an ideal place where you don’t have to drive to Pigeon Forge or Sevierville to have a good fun time with your family,” Townsend said.

So whether it’s a stroll through the park or a hop and shop through historic downtown, Jonesborough certainly has something or everyone.

“We love Jonesborough. There is no other place better than Jonesborough,” Glaskow said.