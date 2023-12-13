JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The town of Jonesborough is rich in the arts. It’s the hub of storytelling: an old tradition that has survived and thrived, thanks to the International Storytelling Center.

Angela White, International Storytelling Center communications associate, says the Storytelling Festival “started in Jonesborough with just hay bales and people coming together because they love storytelling.”

The festival has grown in its five decades of existence and the town of Jonesborough provides the perfect backdrop.

“It sets the stage for our festival,” White said. “You know, in fall it can be a bit of a hit or miss with the weather, but it’s beautiful to see all the tents and the changing leaves and the air is crisp. So it’s the perfect setting for what we do.”

This past year, the tellers and the ten thousand visitors represented all 50 states, all coming to hear stories of the past, and cultures different than their own.

“Storytelling is the world’s oldest art form,” White said. “It happened before anything else. Before we could write it down, people were sharing songs and sharing stories and the most important position in any community was the person that told stories and kept that story alive. And we are just honoring that tradition. And I think it’s so important to keep the art form alive because we still have stories to tell.”

And as long as the Storytelling Center exists, those stories can be heard.

“I think for the center, obviously having people there to listen to the stories keeps us going,” White said. “But really the change in storytelling, it’s becoming more and more cultural, right? We’re collecting more and more stories and we’re hearing more and more stories between individuals. And that’s probably the most magical thing to see is when you’re listening at the festival and you leave one tent and you go to another, people start to share those stories among themselves.”