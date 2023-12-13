JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Four friends, Jackie Neas, Brenda Harrison, Jackie Rose and Donita Lunghofer were on a monthly outing in Elizabethton in January when they ran into News Channel 11’s morning crew at the Coffee Company.

It was the first installment of News Channel 11’s live specials celebrating 70 years on the air.

“You (WJHL) were doing this for the 70th year, and we all said ‘Well, we’re turning 70 this year, why can’t we be in on this?’ We decided let’s follow them and go to different places,” said Kingsport resident Brenda Harrison.

It was something different for the fabulous group of four, leading to the start of an adventure.

“We got to see new territory and new places. Before that, we stayed pretty close like Morristown, Johnson City and Elizabethton. We went to some further places and enjoyed it,” said Jackie Rose of Jonesborough.

Three of the women met in grade school in Greeneville, Tennessee as 4th graders at Doak Elementary, and the group met Donita in high school. Some 60 years later, they continue to share memories while making new ones during their road trips across the region while following the news crew.

Over the years, all four have changed, but their bond has only gotten stronger.



“It’s been a blessing, not only to me, but our friendship has just flourished. We’ve always been there for each other and any time we needed each other, we’d pick up the phone and call,” said Greeneville resident Jackie Neas.

“It’s really special to get with these girls every month and get out and have fun and laugh and just enjoy life. So many people get in a rat race and don’t take time for friends and we should all do that,” said Rose.

However, it’s not all smiles and laughs as of December. One member’s absence has been especially felt in recent months during News Channel 11’s live shows.

“Donita came to most of our appearances until she became ill and she had a long hospital stay, but she is coming along greatly and finished with her therapies. We can’t wait for her to be back into our fold,” said Neas.

[Donita] Lunghofer will soon reunite with her group of gal pals for regular outings, just not during the live specials as they come to a close in 2023. While decades of broadcasting is no small feat, neither is what these friends have been able to accomplish, which serves as an inspiration to many.

“You can have hundreds of friends, but how many can you say are true friends?” Harrison said. “One that’s there for you when you need them. When you’re down and out, when you’re sick, they’re also there to boost you up and make you laugh and have fun with you. You don’t have that much and I’m so blessed to have these three girls in my life.”

The four said they will continue to meet across the region but are upset the live News Channel 11 specials are coming to an end.