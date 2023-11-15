GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Greeneville is no stranger to good food.

Although the talk of the town for years has been Depot Street, the food options do not stop there.

A local, family-owned favorite is Peggy Ann Bakery. It’s a community favorite that has served the community for decades.

Whether it’s a sweet treat like a cookie, or a savory snack like a maple doughnut, Peggy Ann has it all. Operating Manager Stacy Arrowood said it’s the community that keeps them going.

“The community really keeps us going,” Arrowood said. “They love their doughnuts and we wouldn’t be here without them.

If you venture closer to downtown, you’ll find the Tannery. A staple of the city that many locals have fond memories of.

It’s a business that’s rich with history and rich with food. Sandwiches, salads and the comfort foods that many enjoy. Owner Donna White said the restaurant has all it for newcomers and seasoned customers.

“We do have a lot of people who have a lot of favorites,” White said. “Some people eat the same thing every time they come, and some people always buy our special.”

Greeneville Graze is a newer spot in town, and it’s right in the middle of downtown on Depot Street.

It’s a charcuterie-style business where you have plenty of options to customize your order.

Greeneville Graze Owner Crystal Martin said that they have plenty of options for customers.

“You can design the box the way you want it,” Martin said.