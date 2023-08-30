MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A Marion staple is the Dip Dog, and you can’t have a Dip Dog without visiting the one and only Dip Dog Stand.

While the building has changed appearance throughout the decades, the current spot on Highway 11 in Marion has been serving up the delicacy since 1957.

“A Dip Dog is what a corn dog would like to be, that’s what we like to say. It’s totally different. It’s not a corn dog. It’s our own batter, our own recipe, and this whole part of the country grew up eating them, and they still do,” said Grant Hall, co-owner of the Dip Dog Stand.

In 1966, Grant Hall’s family took over the stand, which is something he never expected he’d spend his life doing.

“My father was a carpenter and a brick mason so I figured I’d be doing that too. I didn’t think I’d ever be running a restaurant,” said Grant Hall.

Almost everyone leaves with a smile on their face after trying the Dip Dog for the first time. Hall said they sell anywhere from 500 to 800 a day. His wife and co-owner, Pam Hall said dining with them means more than just grabbing a meal.

“We don’t want them to think they’re just coming here to get something to eat, we want something special. We want you to take home a memory,” said Pam Hall.

It’s clear they’re popular locally, but they’ve also gone global.

Photos fill the wall of the dining area, showing how far Dip Dog fans have traveled only to return for one of their favorite meals.

It’s the only Dip Dog stand ever, and it’s all family-run.

“All my kids grew up here, my brothers and sisters grew up here and this was all our first jobs. My wife, she worked here before we were married so that was fun,” said Grant Hall.

The Halls said the people are what make it all worthwhile.

“You’ve got to put the attitude and the care and the love in it,” said Pam Hall. “If you don’t let people see the compassion in what you do, then to me, it’s not worth doing it.”

For over six decades, people have enjoyed Dip Dogs in Marion, and the Halls hope they can be enjoyed for decades to come.

“We’ll stay until the Lord tells us it’s time to go,” said Pam Hall.

The Dip Dog Stand is open Thursday through Sunday.