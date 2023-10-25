JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The list goes on and on when it comes to great restaurants in Johnson City, but News Channel 11 is taking a moment to recognize a few spots that have been in business for over a decade.

Gourmet & Company

When it comes to longevity on the dining scene, look no further than Gourmet & Company in Johnson City.

For 34 years, this elevated dining experience has been in the same location, changing and expanding throughout the decades. Gourmet & Company serves up mouthwatering lunch, dinner, desserts, and even their famous apricot sweet tea.

The farm-to-table ingredients will likely make you a regular diner. While Gourmet & Company specializes in Southern American dishes, staff also serve up sweets and incredible coffees, and there’s a home store on-site.

Firehouse

You can indulge in some great barbecue while also diving into the history of the city at The Firehouse on West Walnut Street. With ongoing construction due to the redevelopment project in the area, the best access point is taking State of Franklin Road to Watauga Avenue.

It’s a family-friendly atmosphere with food that will have you begging to come back for more. There’s an array of mouthwatering dishes that can be found on the menu, but of course, the barbecue itself stands out.

“It was the original 1930 Walnut Street fire station that served the city until 1976, so of course, we’re going to have a firefighting theme along with our fire truck, even our uniforms and all the memorabilia against the wall,” said Tom Seaton, owner of The Firehouse.

The Firehouse has been around since 1980, and management said they plan to be around for far more years to come.

Cafe Lola

Take a drive up North Roan Street and you’ll think you’ve landed in the French Quarter. Cafe Lola is a great find that serves brunch, lunch, dinner, and cocktails.

“I would say we’d be a blend of French and Asian influences. We really have a lot of different French-based breakfast and brunch items but the entree menus really goes down to Asian and Classic contemporary dishes as well,” said Brandon Settle, Manager of Cafe Lola.

Cafe Lola has been around since 2006. It’s what’s considered fine dining but at a reasonable price.

Quality ingredients and a unique culinary experience are what keep customers coming back.

Red Meze

In Downtown Johnson City, people can fulfill their Mediterranean cravings at Red Meze.

The restaurant has called Johnson City home for 13 years but only the downtown spot for the past few. It’s a hidden gem featuring food you won’t find on many menus around town.

Create your own pita or opt for some delicious Turkish home cooking.

Burg’r & Barrel

We round out decades of dining with Burg’r & Barrel. This restaurant has only been around for a year, but the Peerless Group that runs it has been in hospitality in Johnson City much longer, serving up smiles on the historic site.

“We’ve been here since 1938 and the train depot started in 1908. Being able to share our family ties through food with the community has been a great honor and experience,” said Demetri Kalogeros, Burg’r & Barrel Operations Manager.

Burg’r & Barrel has grown exponentially in the past year with outdoor fun, a full bar, and burgers and food that look almost too good to eat.

“We just wanted to elevate the burger scene and having another casual restaurant in Johnson City to help downtown grow has been an honor and a privilege,” he said.