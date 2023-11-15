GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — At David Crockett Birthplace State Park, the story begins with the living homestead, taking visitors back to the primitive life of the East Tennessee residents

in the 1700s and 1800s.

“When a visitor comes here, if they come once in the summer then they wait a couple of months maybe a year come back, they’ll see different things in the homestead because that was the temporary nature of the frontier,” Park Manager Joe Nowotarski said.

Reenactments and interpreters also bring Crockett and the times to life.

“At times he would take on that backwoods frontier personality because he was a man of the people representing the poor and the squatters,” reenactor Fred Bloom said.

A monument in the middle of the park greets the 200,000 visitors that come from all across the country each year.

“This obelisk was erected and you can see all around me this circular monument, all the 50 states have brought their state stone to pay homage to Davey,” Nowotarski said.

Beyond the history and legacy is a 107-acre state park with 90 camper hookups and activities for all outdoor enthusiasts

“We’ve got a nice trail system going through our meadows going along the stream and along the river, so we have nice hiking opportunities and of course the Nolichucky River over here, we have a great river over here,” Nowotarski said. “It’s fantastic for paddling, fishing opportunities, stuff like that, so there is plenty to do on the park.”

All while learning about one of the great American heroes from right here in East Tennessee.

“Our job, our goal, our mission as a park is to tell the story cradle-to-grave of David Crockett,” Nowotarski said.