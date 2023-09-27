BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Officials on the board of Bristol Virginia Public Schools are excited about the completion of the district’s newest facility.

Ground was broken on the new intermediate school in June 2022 with construction officially starting in July. The new yet-to-be-named school will serve students in grades 3-5.

School Board Chairman Randy Alvis told News Channel 11 that construction is on track for an August 2024 opening.

The site sits adjacent to Van Pelt Elementary and will hold approximately 650 students. The site will also feature a science and STEM lab along with enhanced security features.

This is all part of a larger consolidation plan that school board leaders said is necessary in order to step into the future.

“We have the fourth-oldest schools in the Commonwealth collectively, and our students just need the best. Zip code shouldn’t matter when it comes to how much funding or what kind of education you’ll have. It was important for us to get our students caught up with the rest of the Commonwealth,” said Alvis.

When the school opens, Van Pelt Elementary will serve only Pre-K through second graders. Highland View, Stonewall Jackson and Washington-Lee Elementary schools will close and go back to the city.