Jonesborough, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Jackson Theatre opened in the 1920s as the ‘Blue Mouse.’ It was Jonesborough’s only movie theatre and showed silent films.

“By the 1940s, it’s much larger and it’s known as the Jackson Theatre. And of course, by that time, you’re showing talkies and all kinds of other motion pictures,” said Anne Mason with the Jonesborough Heritage Alliance. “It was a contest actually to name it the Jackson Theatre after Andrew Jackson.”

Mason said it was the place to be, and some Jonesborough natives still remember it in its prime.

“Still people remember going and spending all day there and just watching the newsreel and the movies and the cartoons,” Mason said. “It stopped being a theatre sometime in the 1960s because places like Johnson City were getting bigger. It had more resources at the time.”

Courtesy: Jonesborough Heritage Alliance Courtesy: Jonesborough Heritage Alliance Courtesy: Jonesborough Heritage Alliance Courtesy: Jonesborough Heritage Alliance Courtesy: Jonesborough Heritage Alliance Courtesy: Jonesborough Heritage Alliance

It housed several businesses throughout the years, but the Town of Jonesborough purchased it around 2015.

“There was interest at that point of restoring that old building and that kind of started the conversation of bringing it back as a theatre,” said Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest.

Vest said the town is working on hiring an executive director to manage the around 300-seat theatre that will house shows, musical performances and events.

“We have the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre now. They’re outstanding, they’re very successful, and we sell out about every show,” said Vest. “And we think that they needed a better and bigger venue and this would be the answer to that. We think it’s going to attract hundreds of people each week to downtown Jonesborough.”

Courtesy: Town of Jonesborough Courtesy: Town of Jonesborough Courtesy: Town of Jonesborough Courtesy: Town of Jonesborough Courtesy: Town of Jonesborough Courtesy: Town of Jonesborough Courtesy: Town of Jonesborough Courtesy: Town of Jonesborough Courtesy: Town of Jonesborough Courtesy: Town of Jonesborough Courtesy: Town of Jonesborough Courtesy: Town of Jonesborough Courtesy: Town of Jonesborough

If completed on schedule, the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will perform Peter Pan on the stage there in July 2024.

“That will give us great opportunities for shows that we normally wouldn’t do on this stage. Obviously, any shows that require actors to fly, we cannot do this [in our theatre],” said Jennifer Ross-Bernhardt, the theatre’s artistic director. “We will have a fly space in Jackson and Mary Poppins would be another example. There are other shows that people will fly but also there are some shows that require very elaborate sets and that would be something we can look at and potentially do in the future.”

Vest said the project should be complete by the end of the month, and the theatre should be operational soon after.