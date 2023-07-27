KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Built in 1971, the Bays Mountain Planetarium was originally not a planetarium at all.

“If you see our two exit doors the outside of those doors they still say auditorium, the original brass plaques because it was supposed to be an auditorium and then before we opened they said “No let’s put a dome in here and have a planetarium,” said Planetarium Director Adam Thanz.

With that simple change, generations of people have the opportunity to see the stars in a state-of-the-art facility.

“This particular theater is special because we are in a small community but we have a world-class facility to help them learn about the night sky,” said Thanz.

The dome seats 98 people and the real secret to its success is the technology starting with the projector that’s been in place since 2009.

“An optical star projector like this can provide pinpoint images for every star in fact a fiber optic and individual fiber optic is used for each individual star on the dome,” said Thanz.

There are six other digital projectors around the theatre for an even more realistic look at the night sky.

“We can take you to any place like being on Mars or flying through a galaxy or whatever it is, it’s a hemispherical projection. It’s bright and colorful,” said Thanz.

All of this is run by massive computers and programs behind the scenes to bring a show to thousands of people every year.

“We can have about four classes in our theatre. We do serve the general public along with countless students across about 45 counties in five states,” said Thanz.

With the addition of a new program coming up, the future of the Bays Mountain Planetarium continues to be bright.

“There is no theater like this in the world. This is the only one like it in the world,” said Thanz.