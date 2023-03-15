BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee is home to many faces known around the world, and one of the funniest grew up in Bulls Gap.
Archie Campbell, known for his role on “Hee-Haw,” hails from Hawkins County originally. His hometown of Bulls Gap is now the home of the Archie Campbell Museum.
The museum is dedicated to Campbell’s life as a comedian, writer, actor and painter.
“The field was open; he did a little bit of everything,” said Bulls Gap City Administrator Mike Solomon. “Wrote jokes, told jokes, sung songs, sung gospel. [He] had several gospel albums that were very successful, and in I think 1969, he was awarded a country music award for his comedy.”
Campbell passed away in 1987.
The Archie Campbell Museum and Homeplace Complex can be found on South Main Street in Bulls Gap. It’s open on weekdays.