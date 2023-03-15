BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee is home to many faces known around the world, and one of the funniest grew up in Bulls Gap.

Archie Campbell, known for his role on “Hee-Haw,” hails from Hawkins County originally. His hometown of Bulls Gap is now the home of the Archie Campbell Museum.

The museum is dedicated to Campbell’s life as a comedian, writer, actor and painter.

“The field was open; he did a little bit of everything,” said Bulls Gap City Administrator Mike Solomon. “Wrote jokes, told jokes, sung songs, sung gospel. [He] had several gospel albums that were very successful, and in I think 1969, he was awarded a country music award for his comedy.”

Photo: WJHL

Campbell passed away in 1987.

The Archie Campbell Museum and Homeplace Complex can be found on South Main Street in Bulls Gap. It’s open on weekdays.