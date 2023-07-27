KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of the best ways to enjoy the outdoor beauty of the region is Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium on foot.

“We have over forty miles of hiking and biking trails. In my opinion, some of the best trails in all of East Tennessee can be found right here,” said Bays Mountain Park Chief Ranger Tyler Wicks.

And the best part about hiking at Bays Mountain is there’s a little something for everyone.

“We have easy all the way up to strenuous. We have trails in all different types of habitats around here. You can hike along a nice calm stream you can hike to a nice overlook. You can hike up a mountain. You can climb up a fire tower on top of [a] mountain,” said Wicks.

If adventure on two wheels is more your speed, Bays Mountain offers mountain biking as well.

“We actually just opened a new mountain biking trail in honor of our 50th anniversary called Moonshiners Delight. It’s about a four-mile trail,” said Wicks.

Bays Mountain Park also offers a barge ride and other ways to enjoy the Old Kingsport Reservoir.

“We have canoeing and kayaking on the lake that also comes with a ranger guide to take you around the lake. You bring your own canoe or kayak up here and you go out on our lake which doesn’t have any other boats on it so it’s a really peaceful experience and a unique opportunity that most people don’t get to experience,” said Wicks.

Whether it’s by land or by water, Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium is a great way to enjoy the beauty of our region.

“What we care about is people building an appreciation for the natural world around them”, said Wicks.