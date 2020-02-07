1  of  49
Cedar Creek VFD: Crews battling Greene County house fire on Asheville Highway

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) -Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Greene County along Asheville Highway.

According to the Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department, crews were first called to the scene in the 1700 block of Asheville Highway at 1:42 a.m.

Firefighters found a mother and daughter outside of a burning home on Thursday morning in Greene County when they arrived on the scene.

CCVFD has confirmed to News Channel 11 that crews are still on the scene of the fire at 6:50 a.m. after the fire rekindled itself.

No injuries have been reported while firefighters continue to battle the fire.

South Greene Volunteer Fire Department was the first on the scene, and Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Debusk Volunteer Fire Department are also assisting at the fire.

