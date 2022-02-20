ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) continues to search for two men after a fatal shooting on Hillside Drive in Elizabethton Saturday morning.

Austin Michael Brady (Photo: CCSO)

Kenneth Matthew Dayton (Photo: CCSO)

Austin Michael Brady, 25, and Kenneth Matthew Dayton, 40, are wanted by the sheriff’s office for questioning regarding the homicide, according to a release from the CCSO.

The release also states that arrest warrants have been issued for both men.

At around 1 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to calls of gunfire. When they arrived at the scene, officers found one man with a gunshot wound to his chest who died shortly after.

Investigators say gunfire was exchanged during the incident and the victim had been driving a stolen vehicle and had arrest warrants.