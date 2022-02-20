ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) continues to search for two men after a fatal shooting on Hillside Drive in Elizabethton Saturday morning.
Austin Michael Brady, 25, and Kenneth Matthew Dayton, 40, are wanted by the sheriff’s office for questioning regarding the homicide, according to a release from the CCSO.
The release also states that arrest warrants have been issued for both men.
At around 1 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to calls of gunfire. When they arrived at the scene, officers found one man with a gunshot wound to his chest who died shortly after.
Investigators say gunfire was exchanged during the incident and the victim had been driving a stolen vehicle and had arrest warrants.