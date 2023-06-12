CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A fire that destroyed the Southern Craft BBQ Watauga Lake location was “electrical in nature,” the sheriff’s office reported Monday.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) began an investigation after a man reportedly drove by the restaurant around 5:15 a.m. on June 8 and noticed the building was on fire.

“Based on evidence gathered at the scene, the fire started inside the building and was found to be the result of an electrical failure, according to investigators with both the TBI and the Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Mike Fraley said.

Several local volunteer fire departments and first responders came to fight the blaze, including, Carter County Volunteer Fire Departments, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington Counties, firefighters from the Johnson City Fire Department and Piney Flats Volunteer Fire Departments, the CCSO stated.

“Our Carter County volunteer fire departments fought hard to stop this fire and they were assisted in their efforts by many other agencies,” Fraley said. “We truly appreciated all of the help we received from our neighboring communities and agencies in responding to the fire at Southern Craft.”

No injuries were reported and nearby structures weren’t damaged, according to the sheriff’s office.