Carter Co. Sheriff: Victim drives himself to hospital after road rage shooting







UPDATE 1:50 P.M.– CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford confirmed one person was hospitalized after a road rage shooting Thursday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Lunceford, the two men got in some type of altercation on State Route 91 near the intersection of Rufus Taylor Road.

Authorities are not identifying the men at this time.

One man reportedly had a firearm and shot the other male.

We’re told the victim got into his pickup truck and drove himself to the hospital.

There was no word on the victim’s condition.

