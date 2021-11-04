CCSO: Roan Mountain man found guilty of raping a child

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A jury has found a Roan Mountain man guilty of raping a child, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Adam Hill, 39, was convicted of two counts of aggravated rape on Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hill was charged in May 2019 after deputies received a report of a rape involving a juvenile victim. Investigators executed a search warrant at Hill’s home and “recovered corroborating evidence that led to an indictment,” according to CCSO.

After the verdict, Hill’s bond was revoked and he was taken into custody. He will be held in the county jail until his sentencing hearing on Dec. 13.