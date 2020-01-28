CCSO report: Barber shop owner says only things stolen in break-in were Dr. Enufs, candy, heater

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A reported break-in at a Carter County barbershop did not result in a large loss of property.

According to a report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Buck’s Cuts Barber Shop in the 8900 block of Highway 19E on Sunday by the owner, Jonathan Buck.

Mr. Buck told deputies he and his family had been on the way to church when they saw that the front door of the shop was open and someone had thrown a cinderblock through the door window.

The report says that whoever broke in had appeared to go through most of the cabinets and drawers, but the only things Mr. Buck could determine were missing were some bottles of Dr. Enuf from the refrigerator, some suckers and a Duraflame space heater.

Deputies report noticing that the assailants had also tried to get into the attic through the restroom, but Mr. Buck informed them there was nothing of value stored up there.

The report also says whoever broke in also seemed to try to cut power to the building.

Later on Sunday, Mr. Buck told deputies that he had found Dr. Enuf bottles and a bag of suckers about 40-50 yards down Highway 19E headed south on the side of the road.

At the time of the report, no possible suspects had been identified.