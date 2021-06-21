CCSO: North Carolina man found with body in his car in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a North Carolina man was found with a body in his car in Carter County.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office says the man, whose name has not yet been released, was taken into custody Monday in the Fish Springs community.

Our deputies took a North Carolina man who was found with a human body in his car into custody today in the Fish Springs community. Our investigators are actively working on this case, and we will release more information tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/NbjZrIQUrG — Carter County SO (@CarterTNSheriff) June 22, 2021

Investigators are working on the case.

No other details were released but the sheriff’s office says more information will be made available Tuesday.

