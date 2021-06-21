CCSO: North Carolina man found with body in his car in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a North Carolina man was found with a body in his car in Carter County.
The Carter County Sheriff’s Office says the man, whose name has not yet been released, was taken into custody Monday in the Fish Springs community.
Investigators are working on the case.
No other details were released but the sheriff’s office says more information will be made available Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.
For the latest news, weather, and sports alerts right at your fingertips, download the free WJHL News app! Available from Google Play and the App Store.