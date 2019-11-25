CCSO: Neighbor holds burglary suspect at gunpoint after suspect found in garage

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested on Friday after authorities arrived at a garage and found a neighbor holding him at gunpoint at the back of the garage.

According to a report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a burglary at a home on Smalling Road on Friday night.

Deputies reportedly found the neighbor of the home holding 41-year-old Larry Dial at gunpoint.

The neighbor told authorities he was helping watch the property while the homeowner was out of town.

The report says the neighbor informed deputies that he had noticed several things missing from the garage earlier in the week and filed a police report.

Earlier that day, the neighbor said he had also noticed a lock had been cut off of a storage container on the property, so he installed a motion detector facing the garage.

Around 7:00 p.m. on Friday, the neighbor said the detector went off, and he walked to a tree near the garage. He told deputies he could hear someone moving inside the garage and called 911.

Authorities found a pair of pliers and a flashlight in Dial’s pocket, and the neighbor informed deputies that several antique oil cans had been moved from inside of the garage to the outside.

A welding machine had also been moved to the front door.

Dial was charged with burglary, and the pliers and flashlight were entered into evidence.