CCSO: Man wanted on child sex abuse charges in Texas arrested in Hampton

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man wanted by Texas authorities for child sex abuse charges has been arrested in Carter County.

According to a Carter County Sheriff’s Office report, Norman McKinney, 50, was arrested in Hampton on Tuesday.

The report shows McKinney was wanted on an active warrant in Andrews County, Texas.

He is charged there with First Degree Felony Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 14.

Carter County deputies have also filed Fugitive from Justice charges against McKinney.

Jail records show McKinney is being held without bond in the Carter County Jail.