CCSO: Man charged with DUI after breathalyzer test shows BAC of .257

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Hampton man was arrested Friday night for driving under the influence when a Carter County Sheriff’s deputy performed a breathalyzer test showing a blood alcohol content of .257 during a traffic stop.

A Carter County Sheriff’s deputy reportedly saw Travis Brumit, 45, of Hampton, drive through a stop sign at the intersection of Hatcher Lane and Stateline Road in Elizabethton, without stopping and performed a traffic stop.

“I immediately smelled an alcoholic beverage on Mr. Brumit’s breath as I asked him for his driver’s license,” Deputy Justin Johnson wrote in the report.

Brummit reportedly told the deputy that he had “3 or 4 beers at his girlfriend’s house.” He said that he was on his way home and had stopped at a convenience store to purchase “a couple of alcoholic bootlegger beverages,” before driving toward his home.

Brumit reportedly told the deputy that he knew he had run the stop sign, but only did so because he knew there were no cars coming.

According to the deputy’s arrest report, Brumit failed a field sobriety test.

The deputy also documented that he saw several empty and full alcoholic beverages in Brumit’s white truck, as well as a firearm containing 10 rounds of ammunition.

Brumit was transported to the Carter County Detention Center where he consented to provide a breath sample. After a 20-minute observation period, the report stated that Brumit provided two breath samples.

The result of the first sample was a BAC level of .247, and the second was .257.

Brumit was charged with driving under the influence first offense, possession of a handgun while under the influence and failing to stop for a stop sign.