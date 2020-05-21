Breaking News
TDH: 18,961 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee
CCSO: Man arrested for covertly filming minor in bathroom

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Rocky Alan Crowe (Photo: CCSO)

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man has been arrested for covertly filming a juvenile in a bathroom.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rocky Alan Crowe, 57, at his residence on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says a witness discovered a flash drive containing multiple videos a minor in a bathroom and turned it in to authorities. Investigators obtained a search warrant and confirmed the videos, which they believe were filmed using a covert device without the juvenile victim’s knowledge.

Crowe was charged with three counts of unlawful photographing in violation of privacy and five counts of aggravated unlawful photographing of a minor. He is being held in the Carter County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

