CCSO: Man arrested for covertly filming minor in bathroom

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man has been arrested for covertly filming a juvenile in a bathroom.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rocky Alan Crowe, 57, at his residence on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says a witness discovered a flash drive containing multiple videos a minor in a bathroom and turned it in to authorities. Investigators obtained a search warrant and confirmed the videos, which they believe were filmed using a covert device without the juvenile victim’s knowledge.

Crowe was charged with three counts of unlawful photographing in violation of privacy and five counts of aggravated unlawful photographing of a minor. He is being held in the Carter County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.