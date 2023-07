Missing teen Leah Lynthacum, 16. Photo provided by CCSO.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) states one of two teenage girls reported missing has been found.

The CCSO reported Monday that Brittany Cottrell has been found, but investigators are still searching for 16-year-old Leah Lynthacum.

Lynthacum was reportedly last seen on July 4 in the Milligan area. She has black hair and brown eyes and is 5’7″ and around 140 pounds, according to the CCSO.