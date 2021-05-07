CCSO: Joint investigation leads to suspected drug dealer arrest

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officers with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and Elizabethton Police Department Joint Drug Task Force arrested a suspected drug dealer on Tuesday following a months-long investigation.

According to a press release, narcotics officers searched the residence of 31-year-old James Matthew Tipton (also known by the alias “Nike”) on Pine Ridge Circle, where they found multiple drug paraphernalia along with methamphetamine and a firearm in his vehicle.

Officers charged Tipton with felony possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Tipton is being held in the Carter County Detention Center on a $40,000 bond.