CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has arrested a man facing several charges, including rape of a child.

According to a release from the CCSO, Benjamin Alexander Scott, 33, was arrested Monday after being indicted by a grand jury “for multiple sex crimes against a child.”

Scott is charged with the following:

2 counts of rape

Aggravated rape

Rape of a child

Continuous sexual abuse of a child

School employees in Carter County reportedly informed investigators that a student had reported a rape, prompting the sheriff’s office to launch an investigation. After conducting interviews and obtaining search warrants, the CCSO presented its findings and evidence to the grand jury.

The indictments were returned Friday, May 6. On Monday, Scott was arrested at his Johnson City home.

He is being held at the Carter County Detention Center and placed on a $150,000.