CCSO: Johnson City man charged with false imprisonment after restraining woman in vehicle

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly restrained a woman and kept her in a vehicle.

According to a report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call on Thursday evening about a possible hostage situation.

The report says a caller had told dispatch that a woman was “tied up” and had tried to leave the vehicle she was in, but a man was physically restraining her.

After receiving the make, model, color and license plate of the vehicle from the caller, a deputy stated he was familiar with it and the occupants, James “Jimmy” Lingerfelt and Chelsea Rainbolt.

Deputies located the vehicle in front of a home in the 200 block of Coal Chute Road, and Lingerfelt, 45, of Johnson City, was identified as the driver.

According to the report, Rainbolt,29, of Hampton, was identified as the passenger and was visibly in distress and crying.

Backup was called to the scene, and both occupants got out of the vehicle. Deputies then separated Lingerfelt and Rainbolt, according to the report.

A blue Nissan Xterra was also on the scene, and the driver told deputies that her husband was the 911 caller.

Both witnesses gave statements saying they had seen Rainbolt try to leave the vehicle multiple times, but Lingerfelt kept physically pulling her back in.

Rainbolt allegedly told deputies that she was pulled by her hair when she tried to leave the vehicle.

Rainbolt also told deputies Lingerfelt was physically violent with her, and the report says deputies saw red marks on her arm.

Lingerfelt was arrested and charged with false imprisonment, domestic assault and driving with a revoked/suspended license.

He was transported to the Carter County Detention Center.