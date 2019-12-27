CCSO investigating after robbery at Roan Mountain convenience store

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery at a Roan Mountain convenience store.

According to a police report, deputies responded about 8:15 p.m. on Monday, December 23 at the Scotchman on Highway 19E for a reported armed burglary.

The report stated that an unknown male wearing a black hoodie and purple mask entered the store. He then slid an employee a note demanding money and cigarettes.

According to the report, that note “also had a threatening statement on it.”

The victim then gave the man the asked for items. The masked man then reportedly left the store.

The incident remains under investigation by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.