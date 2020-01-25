CCSO honoring retiring Lt. Penny Sue Garland

CARTER COUNTY (WJHL ) – It was a special Friday evening for one member of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

The department celebrated the retirement of Lt. Penny Sue Garland.

Garland was hired in 1993 and became the first female patrol deputy in the county’s history in 1995.

“I’m retired but I’m going to do some computer work for the chief from home two days a week,” she said. “I got my first grandbaby coming in February.”

Garland was also presented with the reading of retirement orders from the sheriff’s office.