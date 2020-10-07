CCSO: Former Carter County Sheriff arrested for assaulting deputies

CARTER COUNTY (WJHL) – A former Carter County Sheriff was jailed Wednesday after officials with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office say he assaulted deputies who were trying to help him.

According to a release from CCSO, Papantoniou arrived at the justice center on Wednesday to collect firearms that officials seized from him earlier this year. Officials took the firearms after Papantoniou brandished them at a neighbor during an argument over property boundaries earlier this year, according to the release.

Papantoniou’s neighbor died two weeks ago, the release said, so District Attorney General Ken Baldwin ordered Papantoniou’s firearms to be returned to him since the case could not be prosecuted.

According to the release, Papantoniou refused to comply with the deputies that were trying to help him. He became “very aggressive,” according to the release, and the situation escalated until Papantoniou pushed one of the deputies. Papatoniou continued his assault until he was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and assault, the release said.

Deputies booked Papantoniou into the Carter County Detention Center on Wednesday without further incident, and he was released on a $1,000 bond.

Papantoniou served as Carter County Sheriff from 1976 to 1982.