HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Monday, Carter County authorities were made informed that there were four bullet holes in Hampton High School’s entranceway sign, located near Highway 19E. The estimated cost in damages is $5,000.

A report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) states that Hampton High School Principal Jeff Bradley contacted authorities about a possible vandalism after finding the bullet holes located across the sign.

According to the report, Bradley believes the sign had been hit “different times over the past couple of weeks.”

  • Photo courtesy of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office
Upon arrival, a deputy found two holes at the base of the sign, one on the digital portion and another on the front-face of the school’s sign.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the incident.