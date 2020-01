CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- According to officials with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, a body was found inside a vehicle on Mary Patton Highway Monday morning.

The body was found in the 1700 block of the road, and according to Carter County Sheriff’s Office PIO, Thomas Gray, nothing suspicious was found.

We’re told the body was sent for an autopsy and that any investigation was pending the outcome of the results.