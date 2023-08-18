CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Carter County man who may be endangered.

According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), a missing persons report was filed for Michael David Mann on Thursday.

Michael Mann, photo courtesy of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office

Mann was reportedly last seen on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. in the Biltmore area of Carter County. The CCSO states Mann has a medical condition that requires medication for treatment. He may be experiencing a medical emergency and reportedly left his house without medication.

Mann is described as the following by the CCSO:

36 years old

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

5’11”

Weighs around 160 pounds

Last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a short-sleeved blue striped shirt covered with a long sleeve green plaid shirt and carrying a black duffle bag

Anyone with information on Mann’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 423-542-1845 or Investigator Larry Vaughn at 423-542-2350.