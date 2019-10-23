CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man steals Ring doorbell in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators are asking for your help tracking down a man who stole a doorbell.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Tuesday at a house on East 4th Avenue in Watauga.

The Ring doorbell captured video of the man walking onto the front porch with a power tool in hand and while smoking a cigarette. He then used the tool to steal the victim’s doorbell.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO investigators at 423-542-1896.

