Cathy Ball signs contract to become Johnson City’s new city manager in December

Johnson City commissioners have tapped Asheville, N.C. Assistant City Manager to become the city’s next city manager. (PHOTO: City of Johnson City)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City will have a new city manager on Dec. 20, 2021.

According to a release from the city, Cathy Ball signed an employment contract at the Johnson City Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday.

Ball has been serving as an assistant city manager in Asheville, N.C. and was the commission’s first choice of the six final candidates for the role.

“The breadth and depth of Ms. Ball’s experience in Greenville and Asheville landed her among the finalists,” said Mayor Joe Wise. “In her interviews with City Commissioners and City staff members as well as her conversations with our citizens, it became very apparent that her vision for the City resembles that of our citizenry and is one of the reasons she was a unanimous choice to serve as the next city manager.”

According to the employment contract, Ball will receive a base salary of $195,000. Ball will also receive a vehicle allowance of $700 each month, according to the contract. The city will also cover her relocation costs from Asheville to Johnson City.

The contract also states the board will also conduct a “checkup” on her performance six months after she starts.

Ball will replace longtime city manager Pete Peterson.