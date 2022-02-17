JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Thursday, Johnson City City Manager Cathy Ball announced that Randy Trivette will become the new Johnson City assistant city manager.

Trivette has served as the city’s first facilities management director since 2018 and was town recorder in Erwin for nine years.

Ball spoke very highly of Trivette and his past accomplishments.

“During his tenure with Johnson City, he has proven to be extremely effective at project management and execution,” Ball said. “Some of the most visible construction projects in recent years have been completed under Randy’s watch, including the Langston Centre, Liberty Bell cafeteria and gymnasium, and classroom additions at South Side and Woodland elementaries.”

Ball said that Trivette was chosen from a list of more than 100 candidates and the seven person interview panel voted unanimously in favor of Trivette.