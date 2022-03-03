JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Workers with the Washington County, TN Animal Shelter rescued a 3-year-old orange cat on Tuesday after a man and woman allegedly parked outside the building and threw her out the window of a vehicle.

Shelter Director Tammy Davis told News Channel 11 that five workers scrambled to bring the female cat indoors to prevent further injuries as she scampered throughout the shelter’s parking lot.

The cat was obviously scared and confused. It ran under the animal control truck and then darted around the parking lot before finally going under a car. My staff and myself were able to surround the car and grab the cat. Tammy Davis, Washington County, TN Animal Shelter Director

The cat — now named Evie, which is Latin for “life” — did not eat a morsel of food that night after staff tried to feed her kibble, soft food and treats. Shelter leaders continue to work closely with authorities to identify the person(s) responsible.

Evie (PHOTO: TAMMY DAVIS)

“You can see the passenger holding the cat — the cat is looking out of the front window,” Davis told News Channel 11. “The driver opens the driver side door; the woman hands him the cat, and he throws it out of the car.”

Davis said the vehicle backed up and left afterward.

As of Thursday, Davis said Evie did finally eat a little food overnight.