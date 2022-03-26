WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A young cat is fighting for her life after humane society administrators say she was shot directly in the face by an unknown suspect.

A Facebook post by the Humane Society of Washington County describes the story of Louise, a tabby that was found Friday with an apparent gunshot wound on her nose and right cheek. When she was taken to Indian Ridge Animal Hospital, caretakers found shrapnel embedded in her face and severe bleeding.

After emergency surgery to close the wounds and stabilize her, Louise spent the night on a feeding tube in critical condition. According to the post, she woke up the next day alert and purring.

Louise’s original owner signed her over to the Humane Society in order to get her better access to care, and veterinarians expect that it will take 4-6 months for a full recovery.

“She was walking around, purring, and climbing up onto us for kisses. She has proven to us that she wants to LIVE,” the post reads. “This was not her time to go, so we will do all that we can to ensure she has the best life!”

In order to get Louise the resources needed, the Humane Society of Washington County has opened a fundraiser online.