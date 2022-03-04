JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A team of firefighters, police officers, and veterinarians helped rescue a cat that was stuck in a dumpster.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, the cat was in “severe distress” after getting its head stuck in the dumpster’s drain at an apartment complex.

Firefighters said bystanders had tried to rescue the cat by putting lubricant on its head, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Firefighters and police officers decided to request backup by calling in a veterinarian to sedate the cat. Staff members from the Boones Creek Animal Shelter responded and once the cat was sedated, it was rescued from the dumpster.