Castlewood man facing drug and explosives charges

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — A Southwest Virginia man is facing several charges, including distribution of explosives and drug possession charges.

Authorities have charged Thomas Blake Hill with possession of explosive materials by a convicted felon, possession of explosive materials, distribution of explosive materials, attempt to possess a schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, and possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance.

Few details have been released on the case, but the commonwealth’s attorney’s office says warrants were obtained Thursday on Hill following an investigation by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Virginia State Police.

“I’m happy to see local, state, and federal agencies work together for a common goal of keeping explosive materials and drugs off the street,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots said in a statement Monday.

Hill is being held without bond in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.