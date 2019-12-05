Castlewood Fire & Rescue: 7 transported to hospital after ‘mass overdose’ event

CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – Seven people were transported to the hospital in Russell County on Wednesday night after what officials are calling a “mass overdose” event.

According to Brandon McAllister of Castlewood Fire and Rescue, no casualties were reported after seven people were hospitalized.

CFR said they were called to the scene at 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday night.

At this time, the substance that the seven people overdosed on is unknown.

Lebanon Life Saving Crew, St. Paul Fire Department and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

The situation took place on Buffalo Hollow Road.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.