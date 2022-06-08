ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A business focused on teaching firearm skills and education to the community hosted its ribbon-cutting Tuesday.

Castle Defense, located at 1740 W. Elk Ave., is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. The business offers programs that promote gun safety and skills “to be prepared for any scenario,” a news release stated.

The company allows participants to use “simunition” rounds in a real-life environment to hone skills.

“We are excited to introduce Castle Defense to the community to offer high energy gun fights,” said owner Matthew Goldberg, a certified NRA pistol instructor and range safety officer. “A great way for you and your friends to test your skills in a real-life shootout using non-lethal, paint-tipped bullets.

“We also offer leading-edge firearms instruction and real-life scenario-based training in our built-out simulated home. We offer training at all levels, and we can’t wait to serve the Tri-Cities community.”

